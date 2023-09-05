Town Hall in Pueblo West Tuesday night to discuss issues – including concerns with roads

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County Commissioners are hosting a town hall in Pueblo West to talk with citizens about concerns they have - including concerns about the roads.

On Jan. 1, 2023, the Pueblo County Government became responsible for the maintenance of all the roads in the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. This came after Pueblo West voters approved a ballot measure in November 2022 that will allow the collection of a $0.01 sales tax for road maintenance. In January, Pueblo County Commissioners told KRDO they believed the ballot question passed because of the growing frustration residents had about road conditions.

Tuesday's town hall meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Copper River Entertainment 395 S. Angus Ave. Pueblo West.

Commissioner Epimenio (Eppie) M. Griego, Commissioner Daneya Esgar, and Commissioner Zach Swearingen will be there.