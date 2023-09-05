To mask or not to mask? Biden goes both ways after first lady tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden turned up in a mask for the first time in months on Tuesday, a day after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. But the president quickly ditched it during a ceremony honoring an 81-year-old Vietnam veteran, and the two unmasked octogenarians shared a hearty handshake. It was a reflection of how messy coronavirus precautions can become at a time when the national emergency has ended and so have mask mandates, but new waves of the virus are occurring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are exposed to the coronavirus should wear a mask and monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

