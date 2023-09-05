She’s turned her chemo treatments into a costume party

By Rob Cardwell

CHESTERFIELD, Virginia (WTVR) — When you are hit with bad news it’s easy to have a bad attitude, especially when it’s bad news about your health.

But CBS 6 This Morning Anchor Rob Cardwell recently met a woman who’s turned the frown upside down for herself and others.

Susie Rommell turns each of her chemotherapy treatments into an opportunity for a costume party.

It’s something she’s done to keep a positive attitude during a time when things looked really negative after a diagnosis in 2018.

“I was in the hospital for three weeks. And had surgery. And they found cancer in many places,” said Susie.

With a diagnosis like that, you’d think Susie would have some down days.

“I don’t. I know that’s hard to believe. I think there’s something wrong with me.”

Susie said other people might agree with that assessment if they saw her coming into the Women’s Cancer and Wellness Institute for chemotherapy appointments.

Every time she comes for treatment, she’s wearing a different costume.

“Most of them, I’ll just think about what kind of day it’s going to be and I’ll just get an inspiration. And then I start adding bits and pieces to it,” she said.

She’s come dressed as Barbie in a box, the Easter Bunny, a Hershey’s Kiss. It’s always something creative.

She spent 31 years as a school teacher, so creativity comes naturally to her.

“I would wear funny headbands and dress up in crazy clothes. And my children, when I taught 4th and 5th grade, would look at me like… “

Even Dr. Randal West, Susie’s Oncology Specialist is surprised. But he’ll tell you her attitude is good medicine.

“Stay positive. It makes it a lot easier on them. They seem to have better outcomes, better treatment, less side effects,” he said.

“You know, glass half empty, half full,” said Susie. “Mine’s always been on the full side. Always, always, always.”

Susie has no time for worrying about the cancer. She has work to do. She’s figuring out her next costume and how to bring a smile to others.

