Pueblo detectives recover 13 guns during special assignment around Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says 13 firearms were recovered by detectives during a special enforcement assignment around the Colorado State Fair.

According to the PPD, two of the guns detectives recovered were fully automatic.

The operation took place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3. The PPD said all parties involved were taken into custody and either booked on new charges or referred to the district attorney's office for charging. Some of the charges are federal, according to the PPD.

The department said that due to pending investigations, no further information about the individual cases can be released at this time.