‘No one’s done this before’: Local group hopes to break world record for longest baseball game

By Peyton Headlee

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A group in North Kansas City is looking to break a world record this week.

The Endless Game Foundation is hoping to set the record for the longest marathon baseball game at Macken Park in North Kansas City. The game started at 8 a.m. on Thursday and is set to end, after 100 hours, at noon on Monday.

There are 30 players on each team. They are broken into three groups of ten and play in shifts – four hours on the field and then eight hours off.

“It takes the dedication of hundreds of volunteers and umpires and witnesses and players to make this happen,” Scott Reinardy, the Endless Game Foundation Chair, said. “This is not one person. This is a community of people and a community in general of North Kansas City that has really made this possible.”

While they are hoping to break the world record, the goal is bigger than just that. The Endless Game Foundation is looking to raise 300-thousand dollars for their charities.

“The record isn’t as important as the money we’re trying to raise for charities. That would be a nice thing. But someone’s going to break that eventually. But if we can make a difference in people’s lives through what we’re doing, that lasts forever,” Reinardy said.

The charities they support include Operation Breakthrough, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Veteran’s Community Project, Gift of Life, C You in the Major Leagues, and the North Kansas City Parks & Recreation.

Right now, Canada holds the record for the longest baseball game at just more than 83 hours.

