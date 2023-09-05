Man charged with manslaughter after assault in Chinatown causes victim to fall into stream

By Kathryn Doorey

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 66-year-old man has died following an altercation in Chinatown last month, and the suspect involved has been charged with manslaughter.

Dustie Liupaona, 40, was arrested for manslaughter on September 1, 2023, after an altercation weeks prior with the victim.

On August 7, 2023, HPD officers responded to a report of a man who fell into a stream, in the area of River Street and North Hotel Street, and became unresponsive. First responders retrieved the man and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

On August 18, 2023, the victim was pronounced dead. The Honolulu police investigation found the victim was assaulted by Liupaona, causing him to fall into the stream where he sustained injuries and complications from being submerged under water.

On September 1, 2023, Liupaona was positively identified as the suspect. He was later located and arrested for Manslaughter.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

