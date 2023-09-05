KRDO NewsChannel 13 & Shield 616 Protect our Protectors Telethon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO NewsChannel 13 is partnering once again with Shield 616 to protect our protectors on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Shield 616 is a nonprofit that helps provide rifle-related body armor to officers in our community. The organization's work isn't just in southern Colorado - it expands across the country.

This fundraiser is a small way we at KRDO can say thank you to the men and women who serve southern Colorado every day.

The telethon begins at 5 a.m. and will last all day long. KRDO's Josh Helmuth and Bart Bedsole will spend time at the telethon sharing just how far your help can go to protecting our protectors.

Call 719-345-2442 to donate or by clicking the link below beginning Wednesday at 5 a.m.