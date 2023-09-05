‘It’s a slap in the face’: Family outraged by plea deal in deadly crash

By Sean MacKinnon

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The woman who hit and killed a motorcyclist after spending hours at an Omaha bar is facing, at max, three years in prison.

The family of the man she killed, Gary Mangiameli, cannot believe she got a plea deal.

Lorena Lara-Diaz initially faced a manslaughter charge and up to 20 years in prison. Now, she faces a max of three years after pleading no contest to felony motor vehicle homicide.

The judge will sentence Lara-Diaz Oct. 24. Mangiameli’s family is asking his friends to write to Judge Peter Bataillon of Douglas County District Court about what Gary meant to them and to ask for the maximum sentence.

Now, warm summer family nights at the Mangiameli’s are a little quieter these days.

Five-year-old Zaine Mangiameli still calls out for her mom, Scottie Tuggle, but her father’s voice is missing.

“Gary was my best friend. I was with him for almost a decade. He just was such a sweet man, he could put a smile on anybody’s face. So goofy and so caring,” Mangiameli’s fiancé Tuggle said.

Court records show Diaz was at a bar until close and refused a field sobriety test.

Mangiameli’s family says the justice system failed by never getting her blood alcohol content.

“Since the police couldn’t get all that information like they should have, we’re stuck with three years,” Gunner Cox, Mangiameli’s nephew, said.

“It’s a slap in the face. It’s an insult to this family,” family member Sam Buscher said.

“I feel really betrayed by the justice system,” Rene Mangiameli, Gary’s mom, said.

Mangiameli, a pillar in South Omaha biker circles, was honored by them in March, saying they’ll be there for his kids.

“They’ve all been very good to all of us and checking in on us,” Tuggle said.

Mangiameli was a proud Italian who loved God, his family and friends.

Zaine Mangiameli whispers to her mother something she was too nervous to say to the camera.

“She wants to say that me and her have necklaces with Daddy’s ashes in it,” Tuggle said.

“A lot of people cared for Gary,” Tuggle said through tears. “It’s truly amazing the impact he’s left behind.”

Mangiameli’s family says justice was not served.

“The fact that they know she did it, and that she’s just going to walk away, basically walk away, three years is nothing,” Buscher said.

Again, the judge will sentence Lara-Diaz on Oct. 24 to a maximum of three years in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.