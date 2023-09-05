‘I’ll be very emotional’: Honor Flight Bluegrass asking for help welcoming home local veterans

By Drew Gardner

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The Honor Flight Bluegrass is preparing to take off on another trip to the nation’s capital and they need your help welcoming the veterans back home after landing in Louisville.

Each year, the organization flies local veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials built in their honor.

Tuesday’s flight includes 64 Vietnam veterans, 15 Korean War veterans, and five World War II veterans.

Sam White joined the service in 1965 and served for nearly a decade. During that time, he completed two tours in Vietnam piloting chase ships.

“In case an aircraft went down, we would get the crew out and then come back and get the aircraft out if we had to if we could hook it out by Chinook, or we would just blow it up in place and destroy it there on the ground,” White said.

While White served in Vietnam, he’s most looking forward to meeting those who fought in WWII.

“What those guys went through. It’s indescribable. So, I’m going to be in awe of those guys. I hope to shake each one of their hand and say, ‘Thank you for your service and your sacrifice for this country,'” White said.

Those words carry extra meaning for White and the other Vietnam Veterans. As opposition to the war grew across the United States, there was very little fanfare when they returned home.

“It was almost like they transferred their disdain for the war on the soldiers that fought the war. And it was years before anybody ever came up and said, ‘Thank you for your service,'” White said.

Honor Flight Bluegrass aims to right that wrong of history at every turn. Throughout the trip, crowds are there to cheer on the veterans and thank them for their service.

It’s capped off with the ultimate welcome home back at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

“I came back twice and nobody ever met me at the airport. That’s what I think the thing I’m most excited about in this trip tomorrow is when I come back, there’ll be people at the airport, and I don’t know. I’ll be very emotional, very emotional,” White said.

If you’re interested in helping welcome home the veterans, you’re encouraged to be at the airport on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9:30 p.m. Crowds will gather outside the security checkpoint area to greet the veterans.

If you would like more information about how you can support Honor Flight Bluegrass, visit: honorflightbluegrass.org/support

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.