Design approved for memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Las Vegas have approved a plan for a permanent memorial to the victims and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Clark County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to proceed with a design featuring 58 candle-like beams — one for each of the 58 people who died at the scene or shortly after the October 2017 attack. The design was recommended by a committee formed in 2019 to develop a memorial concept. Hundreds of people were also injured in the attack, including two women who who initially survived but died in subsequent years from causes attributed to their gunshot wounds. The attacker opened fire on a country music festival from a 32nd-floor hotel suite.

