COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working structure fire at an apartment complex off N. Academy Blvd.

At 4:03 p.m., CSFD announced crews were on the scene at 4460 Burton Way, Beverly Place Apartments.

At 4:14 p.m., CSFD said the fire was under control with it contained to a rug on a second-floor balcony.