CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Family dog stolen from outside of 8th Ward home; owners plead for safe return

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — A beloved family puppy was stolen from right in front of a home in the Eighth Ward, and it was all caught on video.

The puppy, whose owners said was 9 months old, was named Joc. He was stolen Thursday morning.

Stella Taylor said, “We let him outside to use the bathroom.”

As the owner is seen walking off, the small pit walks down the stairs. Not even a minute later, a white SUV pulls up, and someone is seen getting out of the passenger side.

He picks up the dog, and the driver takes off.

“He got out of the car and chased him a little and grabbed him. For someone to take someone else’s dog. It was not like he was in the street. He was not on the street or in the street. He was right on the porch where he always is,” Taylor said.

But the mother of two said this is not the first time something has been taken off their property in the nine months she has been living along Almonaster Avenue.

“We have had packages taken from our house. We have had our car broken into here,” she said.

WDSU interviewed Taylor just months ago when a group of teens who had stolen a vehicle from along the street crashed into a building next door to Taylor’s home. At the time, she was concerned about crime in her area. Her car had already been broken into twice, and she was afraid to be shown on camera.

But this is where the mom said she drew the line. She said she is now focused on moving her family out of the area. Her hope is that someone will just bring her dog back for her kids’ sake.

“Be kind enough to bring the puppy back. My children miss the puppy. We miss the puppy. It’s ours. Bring it back,” said Taylor.

The family said they tried to file a police report with the New Orleans Police Department but were told officers were on other cases.

If you know where Joc is, call Stella Taylor at 337-317-7753.

