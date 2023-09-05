Carmakers fail privacy test, give owners little or no control on personal data they collect
By FRANK BAJAK
AP Technology Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Cars are getting an “F” in data privacy. A new study finds most major brands admit they may be selling your personal data, with half saying they will share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order. What’s more, nearly all the 25 brands whose privacy notices were scoured by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation give drivers little or no control over the data they collect. Released Wednesday, the study found cars scored worst for privacy among more than a dozen product categories, including fitness trackers and smart speakers, that Mozilla has assessed since 2017.