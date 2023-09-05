Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river swollen by glacial outburst
By MARK THIESSEN
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, ALaska (AP) — You can now refer to Leo the cat as Lucky Leo. He was reunited with his owners in Juneau, Alaska, 26 days after the family’s house fell into the swollen Mendenhall River during a glacial-outburst flood in early August. Cat owners Elizabeth Wilkins and Tom Schwartz were in Oregon on a mountain biking trip when they lost most of the possessions in the flooding. Video of the river washing the house away went viral. Someone had found Leo and reunited them. Wilkins said Leo was a little thinner but otherwise fine. He was able to eat four cans of tuna and kill a mouse that first night he was reunited with his family.