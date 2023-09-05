Skip to Content
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says

Published 7:09 AM

By Hope Dean

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A 23-year-old is dead after he slipped from a dock and fell into Lake Lanier on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Gavrie Whitlock was running down a dock by Holiday Marina after 10 p.m. when the accident happened, the DNR said. He didn’t resurface.

Hall County Fire Rescue reportedly recovered his body in 17 feet of water.

The death is one of several at the lake in recent months. About a week ago, game wardens found another 23-year-old dead after he ducked under the water and didn’t come back up.

