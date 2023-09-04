Rock climber killed over the weekend in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 29-year-old man was killed this weekend while rock climbing in Summit County, according to the Summit County Rescue Group.

The rescue group said a friend reported the man missing on Saturday night. His body was found around 8 a.m. the next morning in the area of Officer's Gulch.

The group said the man's family was able to provide a last known location from a location app and a video the man had recorded the day before.

According to the Summit County Rescue Group, the deceased and his family did several things right that helped them find him and bring him back in a reasonably short period of time. By letting his friend know an expected return time, the subject ensured that a search began quickly and that searchers knew an approximate area to search. By sending a video to his family and having a shared phone location app, he allowed searchers to pinpoint his location quickly once the family was able to share this information with rescuers. The rescue group said these are practices other backcountry recreationists can learn from.