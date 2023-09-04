Report says Dutch government spends billions on subsidies for fossil fuel producers and users

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A new report says the Dutch government spends some 37.5 billion euros — about $40.5 billion — a year in subsidies to industries that use fossil fuels. The report was published on Monday by an investigative reporting platform and two groups lobbying for a transition to renewable energy. It lists 31 government subsidies, mainly tax breaks, that make it cheaper for companies to produce and use fossil fuels such as oil, coal and gas. Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten has acknowledged that the country has to end the subsidies, but offered no timeline.

