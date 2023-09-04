Qantas boss retires early after allegations the Australian airline sold tickets for canceled flights

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The boss of Australian airline Qantas says he will leave his job immediately — two months earlier than planned — following a series of embarrassing revelations about the company, including allegations it sold tickets for flights that had already been canceled. Chief Executive Alan Joyce said that after 15 years running the national carrier he was bringing forward his planned retirement date. The airline said Vanessa Hudson would take over as managing director and group chief executive from Wednesday. The announcement comes after a difficult few weeks for Qantas and Joyce.

