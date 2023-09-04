Moroccans protest after Algeria acknowledges deadly shooting at a group on water scooters

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s Defense Ministry has acknowledged that its forces fired on a group of people on water scooters who strayed into Algerian waters from Morocco, and that a body was later found. The shooting has provoked national anger in Morocco. The North African neighbors have no diplomatic relations because of long-running disputes over the territory of Western Sahara among other issues. But deadly confrontations in the sea are unusual. Moroccan media say Algerian forces killed two vacationers in the incident last week. France says a French citizen was among those killed and another French citizen was arrested. A protest is planned Monday in the Moroccan capital to denounce the killings.

