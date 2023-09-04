Fish with a funny float gets a CT scan at the Denver Zoo
DENVER (AP) — A fancy-looking French angelfish that was found one day with a funny float has its buoyancy back after taking some time out of its tropical trappings to get a CT scan at the Denver Zoo. A zoo worker recently noticed the blue and yellow fish was swimming with a tilt, prompting a visit last week to the facility’s on-site hospital. The seven-inch fish was sedated, balanced on a sponge and had water poured over its gills to keep it alive as the CT scan took place. The diagnosis: Inflamed intestines were causing increased internal gas affecting the fish’s buoyancy. Zoo spokesperson Jake Kubie said Sunday that the fish was treated with antibiotics and is again swimming upright.