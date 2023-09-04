Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near Los Angeles stadium where Messi was playing MLS game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records show Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

