CSFD responds to multiple rescue calls in city parks Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to multiple rescue calls Labor Day morning.

CSFD said the calls both came just before 11 a.m.

The first call was for minor injuries to a person in Garden of the Gods Park. CSFD said the call first required a trail evac initially, but the person was able to get off the trail and will be transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The second call that came minutes later was for a person with a medical condition at Pulpit Rock. CSFD said after responding they learned no trail evac was required but crews remained on scene to assist with the situation.