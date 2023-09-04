‘Blues & BBQ’ annual Fountain Fall Festival & Parade happening today

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Fountain Fall Festival and Parade is happening today in Fountain.

This year's theme is "2023 Blues & BBQ."

The event features the Fountain-Fort Carson High School Pancake Breakfast, the Labor Day parade, a chili cookoff, farmers market, live music, and more.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. followed by the festival at 11:30 a.m. in Metcalfe Park.

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.fountainvalleychamber.com/2023-fall-festival--parade.html