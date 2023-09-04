A look at the 20 articles of impeachment against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
The Associated Press
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces an impeachment trial in the state Senate on articles overwhelmingly approved by the House of Representatives. Paxton is a Republican and star of the conservatives legal movement. He was suspended from office in May when the GOP-controlled House voted 121-23 to impeach him on 20 articles ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust. Most of the articles deal with Paxton using his office in ways that benefited a wealthy donor and businessmen. Paxton has denied wrongdoing and said he expects to be acquitted. The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.