Sweet emotion in Philadelphia as Aerosmith starts its farewell tour, and fans dream on

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Get ready to say goodbye to one of America’s greatest rock bands. Aerosmith has started their farewell tour, celebrating 50 years of some of the best classic rock ever created. The AP’s Wayne Parry says the band dove deep into their voluminous catalog during Saturday’s opening night show in Philadelphia to include tracks that haven’t been performed in decades. And even though that forced the elimination of some of their greatest hits, the all-time classics like ‘Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” reminded the audience why the quintet from Boston has earned a hallowed place in the pantheon of rock legends.

