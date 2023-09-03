South Korea’s Yoon to call for strong international response to North’s nukes at ASEAN, G20 summits
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says he’ll tell world leaders about the need to faithfully enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea when they converge in Indonesia and India for annual summits this week. President Yoon Suk Yeol is to visit Jakarta to attend a series of summits scheduled alongside a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders. He’ll travel on to New Delhi for a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies. In written responses to questions from The Associated Press, Yoon says during the G20 summit, he’ll stress the need to block North Korea’s cyber hacking and other illicit activities that fund its weapons programs.