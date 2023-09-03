Skip to Content
AP National News

Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19

By
Published 11:13 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Metallica postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

The band has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9.

“We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday,” the band said in a statement, noting that “Covid has caught up with James Hetfield.”

Metallica is currently on its M72 tour in the U.S. and plays two concerts in every city.

The Arizona Republic reported that Metallica has been playing 16 songs every opening night since this tour hit the U.S., following “Seek & Destroy” with a set-closing “Master of Puppets.”

The newspaper said fans at Friday night’s show in Glendale got a 14-song set with no “Master of Puppets” and then announced Hetfield’s illness on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content