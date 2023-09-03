Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas residents are drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death. The National Weather Service says a marginal risk for excessive rainfall was expected Sunday before conditions were likely to dry out for the rest of the week. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the body one an individuals believed to have drowned was found Saturday morning. Officials say the heavy rainfall over the past couple of days resulted in 24 water rescues.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.