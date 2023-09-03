Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim

Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. Disney on Friday asked a federal judge for permission to file an amended complaint leaving to a state court lawsuit questions about the legality of agreements it signed with Disney World’s governing district made up of Disney supporters. The agreements removed control over design and construction at the theme park resort from new board members appointed by DeSantis.

