Colorado State Patrol investigating train versus car crash in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a crash between an Amtrak Train and Jeep Wrangler.

It happened on Highway 50, mile post 389, near Otero County Road 36. Colorado State Patrol said they got the call at 11:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to CSP, they do not know the cause of the crash but identified the driver of the Jeep Wrangler as a 66-year-old male from Englewood, Colorado who was issued a citation.

They confirmed the car is drivable and are checking logistics of the train before it starts moving again.

CSP said there were no injuries to the driver of the Jeep Wrangler or anyone inside the train.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, the spare was taken off of the back of the Jeep Wrangler as a result of the crash but no other damage to the car or train is reported at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office said they cannot comment further because Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation.