Bodies of two adults and two children found in Seattle house after fire and reported shooting
SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives in Seattle are investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire. Authorities sy officers responding to a report of a shooting in a residential area on Saturday morning found the house engulfed in flames and its doors barricaded closed. The victims’ bodies were found inside after firefighters extinguished the blaze. An 11-year-old girl escaped from the fire with minor injuries.