Biden and Trump are keeping relatively light campaign schedules as their rivals rack up the stops

Published 10:55 AM

By JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The front-runners for their party’s presidential nomination, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, are barely campaigning in crucial early-voting states as the primary season enters the fall rush. Their rivals are busy answering voters’ questions at town halls across South Carolina, glad-handing with business owners in New Hampshire and grinding to hit every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Biden is attending a union parade in Philadelphia on Monday. But he’s held just one campaign rally in the four-plus months since he formally launched his 2024 reelection bid. Trump, who complained of Biden’s “basement strategy” in 2020, hasn’t campaigned for three weeks now, last appearing at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12.

Associated Press

