US-backed fighters push ahead in their offensive in east Syria against tribespeople

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — U.S.-backed fighters have brought in reinforcements into eastern Syria and pushed ahead in their offensive against local tribespeople, saying that hundreds of pro-government gunmen have joined the worst battles in the region in years. The clashes that broke out Monday after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces detained a former ally who headed an Arab-led faction in the region have left more than 50 people dead and dozens wounded. The clashes are the most intense in areas where hundreds of U.S. troops have been deployed since 2015 to help in the fight against the Islamic State group. The U.S. military called for an end to days of fighting warning it may help the resurgence of the Islamic State group.

