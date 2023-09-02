Students criticize the University of North Carolina’s response to an active shooter emergency

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are criticizing the school’s response to a campus shooting that killed a faculty member. Some described having to shelter in unlocked rooms while officers looked for an active shooter. Hundreds of students were released from buildings with no clear directions before an “all clear” message was sent in a mass electronic alert. Students such as senior Micah Baldonado have demanded better communication during campus emergencies. But UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz says the university’s emergency protocols worked as planned.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

