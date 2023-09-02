Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea, temporarily closing it for a third time in less than a year. One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early on Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials. One civilian was killed and three wounded during shelling of Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine. Another died and two were wounded during shelling of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. According to British intelligence, Russia risks splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.