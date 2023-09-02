18 people have been killed in Iraq after a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims to Karbala overturned
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi medical officials say 18 people have been killed after a bus carrying pilgrims to the Iraqi city of Karbala overturned north of Baghdad. Millions of believers converge on the city each year for the Shiite pilgrimage of Arbaeen. It’s regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world. Pilgrims come from various parts of Iraq as well as from Iran and the Gulf countries with many making their way to Karbala on foot.