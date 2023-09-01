Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going to test the will of Republicans senators to punish not only one of their own, but a hard-right firebrand who has driven the state’s policymaking for years. Paxton is set to stand trial in the Texas Senate starting Tuesday on charges of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton is just the third official in the state’s nearly 200-year history to be impeached. Witnesses called to testify could include Paxton and a woman with whom he acknowledged having an extramarital affair.

By PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

