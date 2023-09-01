Spanish government faces setback in efforts to suspend soccer chief Rubiales after tribunal ruling

By Patrick Sung, CNN

(CNN) — The Spanish government has suffered a setback in its attempts to remove beleaguered soccer chief Luis Rubiales from his post over the unwanted kiss he gave to Spain star Jennifer Hermoso.

Spain’s Court of Arbitration in Sport (TAD) on Friday agreed to open a case against Rubiales but rejected the government’s argument that his offenses were “very serious,” preventing his immediate suspension and forcing ministers to ask the tribunal to do it instead.

Minister of Culture and Sport Miquel Iceta said at a press conference on Friday that he will submit a separate complaint to TAD and request for Rubiales to be removed from his post until the investigation is resolved.

This development comes as pressure continues to mount on Rubiales ever since he gave an unwanted kiss to Hermoso after Spain won the Women’s World Cup on August 20.

Rubiales was suspended by FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, from all football-related activities for 90 days on Saturday, though he could also eventually face suspension by the government’s High Council of Sport (CSD).

A government statement released on Tuesday said that Rubiales displayed “unacceptable behavior” at the World Cup final and called his actions “very serious” violations of the country’s Law of Sport, something which TAD has now rejected.

Mounting pressure

Earlier this week, all 19 of the Spanish federation’s regional presidents called for Rubiales to resign while also offering unanimous support for interim president Pedro Rocha, who stepped into the role following Rubiales’ suspension by FIFA.

Rubiales has admitted that he made a mistake kissing Hermoso but has claimed the act was consensual. Hermoso has insisted that she did not give her permission to be kissed and felt violated by Rubiales’ actions.

The pressure on Rubiales to step down from his position as RFEF president has only intensified since he dramatically refused to do so during a speech at the federation’s Extraordinary General Assembly on Friday, vowing to “fight to the end.”

He also faces continued criticism from players, politicians, union officials and even the United Nations, with protesters taking to the streets in Madrid on Monday to escalate calls for his resignation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.