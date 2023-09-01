Russia-led alliance holds military drills in Belarus

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — More than 2,000 troops from a Russia-led security alliance have opened military exercises in parts of Belarus near the borders of NATO countries. The exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization include troops from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Armenia is also a member of the CSTO but did not send any of its forces, amid tense relations with Russia. Belarus’ defense ministry says the exercises through Wednesday are to prepare for joint operations, including responses to a nuclear accident. The exercises are taking place in three western Belarus regions that border NATO members Poland and Lithuania. Poland’s foreign minister says the military exercises are aimed at destabilizing the region.

