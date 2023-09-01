Police search for suspect who shot and wounded person at Indiana shopping mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a person was shot and wounded Friday inside a shopping mall in northeastern Indiana following an altercation and officers were searching for the shooting suspect. Fort Wayne police spokesman Officer Daniel Nerzig says officers were called about noon to Glenbrook Square Mall, where they found a male who had been struck in the leg by gunfire. He says the wounded person was taken to a hospital in stable condition and officers were searching for the suspect in the shooting. Nerzig said there some type of altercation before the shooting. Friday’s shooting was the second in less than two months at the mall in Fort Wayne, a city about 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.