North Korea fires cruise missiles into the sea after US-South Korean military drills end

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-fired several cruise missiles. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected the launches early Saturday morning off the North’s west coast. The launches come two days after the United States and South Korean militaries wrapped up their 11-day training exercises. North Korea calls the drills a rehearsal for invasion, though Washington and Seoul maintain their drills are defensive. On Wednesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a launch that it said was meant to simulate “scorched earth” nuclear strikes on South Korea.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.