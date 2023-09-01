Mountain Metropolitan Transit implementing changes beginning in October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is implementing new service enhancements beginning on Oct. 1, 2023. The new enhancements include a new route, relocation, and seasonal adjustments.

Below is a breakdown of the changes:

NEW - Route 20 : MMT will operate a new route along South Nevada Avenue, between the Downtown Terminal and Southgate Road on Saturdays and Sundays. This route will leave from the Downtown Terminal at the top and the middle of the hour. This will provide a 15-minute service along the Nevada Corridor between the Terminal and Southgate Road and is expected to improve on-time performance for Routes 10 and 11.

Route 23 & 24 : MMT will relocate the turnaround location for Routes 23 and 24 to the newly completed roundabout at Tutt Boulevard and South Carefree Circle.

Route 34 : MMT will add two bus stops (an inbound and an outbound bus stop) to Route 34 under the overpass at Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Route 34 will navigate this intersection via signal prioritization.

Route 37 : Route 37 will provide service on Integration Loop for all outbound trips from the beginning of its service until 2 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends and then provide service on Integration Loop for all inbound trips from 2 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends until the end of service.