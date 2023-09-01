LGBTQ+ friendly restaurant subject to vandalism, arson

By Michelle Fisher and KABC staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Los Angeles restaurant known for being friendly to the LGBTQ+ community has been subject to multiple acts of vandalism, including most recently an arson spree damaging employees’ cars.

The chef of Sorry Not Sorry in the Sawtelle neighborhood says three cars were doused with fuel and torched at the restaurant while a burlesque show was being performed inside.

“This is the most recent incident in a long string of crimes against Sorry Not Sorry,” chef Kim Vu wrote on Instagram. “We were recently burglarized for the second time, and we are consistently battling various forms of vandalism to our property.”

Brandon Waller, the restaurant’s general manager, is trying to make sense of what happened. He added that the tires on the employees’ cars were also slashed on top of the fires set.

“The scariest part is that one car was next to our propane tank cage,” Waller said. “A few more minutes, and that actually could have been a very catastrophic fatal event.”

In the past, the restaurant has seen swastikas painted on the front patio and the word “AIDS” painted on a light pole with an arrow pointing toward the building. There was also a break-in two months ago.

It’s possible the venue is being targeted because of its support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We don’t honestly know, but it is impossible not to make the correlation between the two,” Waller said.

The restaurant says it is financially struggling and is pleading with the public for support, such as planning events there.

“We have spent the last few years supporting our community by allowing the no-fee use of our space for civic and school organizations, hosting and producing LGBTQ+ events, thoughtfully hiring a diverse staff, and trying to keep our menu costs as low as possible.”

“Now we need your help.”

