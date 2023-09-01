Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia tosses first pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves on a night honoring the Lakers franchise for which her father Kobe starred. The 20-year-old student at the University of Southern California tossed the ball from in front of the mound. It took one bounce and went into the glove of Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts, who was handling catching duties. Betts wore Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 jersey over his uniform. Bryant was joined by her mother, Vanessa, and younger sisters. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.