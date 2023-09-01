It’s joy mixed with sorrow as Ukrainian children go back to school in the midst of war

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — An atmosphere of joy mixed with sorrow sets the tone for the start of the new school year in Ukraine. Despite schools being renovated, the educational process here is far from normal. Due to constant missile threats and air raid sirens, students are compelled to learn in bomb shelters and remotely. Many schools in Ukraine lack the capacity to provide a safe space for all students, leading them to implement a hybrid learning model. Under this approach, students alternate between learning at school one week and at home the next.

