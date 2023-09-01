Israeli forces raid a West Bank town, sparking a firefight that kills a Palestinian teacher

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that the Israeli military has raided a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank, besieging an apartment and sparking a gunfight with local militants that killed an apparently uninvolved Palestinian teacher. It is the latest in a series of Israeli army raids in the occupied territory that have resulted in a high Palestinian death toll. Israeli security forces stormed into a town near Tubas, northeast of the Palestinian city of Nablus, early Friday and surrounded a house where militants were believed to be holed up. During an ensuing firefight, a 36-year-old Palestinian man was killed walking home to his wife after spending the early morning at his farm.

