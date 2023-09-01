Colorado Springs Police anticipate heavy traffic on the roads due to Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Labor Day Lift Off, one of the most popular attractions in Colorado Springs, is back. However, in addition to bringing big balloons to the area - this event can lead to significant traffic impacts.

"We do have a lot of different events that are happening this weekend like the Labor Day Lift Off, so make sure you are aware there's construction on different types of road waves, road waves might be closed for special events so just be paying attention while you're out driving, take your time, be patient," said Caitlin Ford, Public Communications Specialist for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

This year employees from the event plan to expand their parking, allowing for more space for residents to park. People will have nine parking lots to pick from, and multiple of them will be handicap accessible. The biggest parking space is named the "Beach House Lot" which is located on Cimarron St. and Prospect Lake Dr.

Ford said she would also like to remind residents not attending the event to be extra careful due to the high traffic. So far, In 2023 CSPD has counted 30 traffic fatalities.

"In 2022 around this same time we had about 32 traffic fatalities, now over this past year over the past 365 days we've had 53 traffic fatalities so you can see we are kind of right in that same general area but 53 traffic fatalities over the last year that basically one a week when you average it out and that's pretty outstanding," said Ford.

Ford suggests people come up with a plan before heading out to any festivities this Labor Day weekend and how to get back home safely.

"There are a lot of different options Uber, Lyft, different cabs, our military partners have a lot of different options on how to get home, so make sure you have a plan on how you can get home safely and make sure that you have a responsible and sober person to help you get home," added Ford.

For more information on parking for Labor Day Lift Off you can visit the city's official website.