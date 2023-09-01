Colorado Springs City Councilman raises concern over the format of Mayor’s listening tour sessions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade's listening tour makes its way to Coronado High School. The format of how the sessions are being done, which is meant to communicate with citizens, is drawing some ire.

According to the City's Senior Policy and Strategic Plan Analyst, Courtney Brown, the listening tours are held in a "world cafe" format, where ten people discuss pre-planned topics of community concerns with a facilitator at the table.

"Those four topic areas are public infrastructure, public safety, economic vitality, and a general other city services category," Brown said.

She said Mayor Mobolade then arrives after the majority of the discussion has been had, and spends two to three minutes hearing from the facilitator at the table what the takeaways were from the citizens at each table.

"He gets a time to listen to them present the ideas that were discussed at their tables," Brown said. "Often times if they don't feel that they've been able to share a particular issue because we're in a limited time of presenting, they are encouraged to participate in an online survey."

A limited time of presenting. That is one of the issues that Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson has with the format of the listening sessions. On Tuesday, Donelson elected to have a "town hall" style meeting with his constituents.

"It's not controlled. They can ask any question they want, and then I do the rest of the meeting. Any question the citizens want to ask, I'm happy to answer it," Donelson said.

Donelson's meeting lasted roughly an hour and a half, where he had an expert from the City present to give a presentation. In this case, it was an expert from the city on roads.

Donelson expressed a desire to have citizens ask questions about whatever is of concern to them, not pre-planned topics of discussion.

"I mean, how can we get our message across? The topics were controlled, felt like a child being guided through this conversation," Donelson said.

Courtney Brown said they have received largely positive feedback about the format of the listening sessions. They are implementing this style in other areas of city government that will help them develop solutions for making the City of Colorado Springs better.