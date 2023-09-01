As Taiwan’s government races to counter China, most people aren’t worried about war
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s government is racing to counter China, buying nearly $19 billion in military equipment from the U.S, and extending military conscription for men to a year starting in 2024. But many people on the island say they don’t feel the threat. That may be partly due to the nuanced view many Taiwanese hold of China. While polls show most on the island reject the idea of reunification, many say they are attracted to their much larger neighbor’s dynamic economy, shared language and culture. Others are simply numb to hearing about the threat in their backyard.