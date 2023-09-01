2 French-Moroccan men on water scooters killed by Algerian forces, according to Moroccan media

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan media reports say that two French-Moroccan men were killed by Algerian forces after they strayed across Morocco’s maritime border with Algeria on water scooters. The border has long been closed because of tensions between the two North African neighbors, linked to the disputed territory of Western Sahara among other issues. Deadly run-ins on the maritime border are rare. Mohamed Kissi told a Moroccan news website that he, his brother and two friends were on vacation when the attack occurred. Algerian police and coast guard officials did not comment on what happened, nor did the French Foreign Ministry.

